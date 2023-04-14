WATCH: NYC Mayor Torches GOP ‘Field Hearing’ On Alvin Bragg As ‘In-Kind Donation To The Trump Campaign’

New York City Mayor Eric Adams torched the House GOP’s “field hearing” as an “in-kind donation to the Trump campaign” in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

Trump ally and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) has scheduled the hearing for next week to attack Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over crime in the city.

Mayor Adams was a guest on Friday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, where Lemon asked about the hearing next week, as well as Trump’s attack on New York AG Letitia James:

LEMON: Yesterday, Trump was here in New York testifying in this case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. He has called James, the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg racist. A black D.A., a black A.G. in a city where there is a black mayor. Your thoughts on this rhetoric as it relates to them?

ADAMS: Well, I think it’s typical rhetoric that normally comes from the former president, and Attorney General James has been clear on a number of really unprecedented cases that she has faced, even the settlement dealing with the JUUL cigarettes targeting young people.

So, she has been extremely focused. She was – she stated from the onset that she was going to investigate this case to its fullest, and she’s not going to allow a distraction of any form of terms or rhetoric being used to take her off that course.

LEMON: All right, let’s talk about what’s going to happen next week. The House Judiciary Committee is holding a field hearing here in New York on Monday led by Jim Jordan. He’s saying that the hearing will examine how the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies have led to an increase in violent crime and dangerous community -– communities for New York City residents. What is your response to that, Mr. Mayor?

ADAMS: I just view it as this is simply an in-kind donation or contribution to the Trump campaign. This is really ridiculous, particularly when you do an analysis of the congressional district of Jim Jordan, you’ll see that crime is actually higher in his district per capita. New York City, crime is really taking –- trending in the right direction. Shootings are down. Homicides are down. We’re going after the seven majors.

If anything, he should be in a conversation with Police Commissioner Sewell to find out what we’re doing here, but this is really a charade, and it’s just unfortunate during a time like this that we use taxpayers’ dollars to host this charade.

LEMON: We did look at the numbers in Jim Jordan’s district, and you’re right about that. It’s higher than here per capita.