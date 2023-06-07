Tucker Carlson Slammed For Pushing ‘Antisemitic Tropes’ in First Episode of Twitter Show

Fired Fox News host Tucker Carlson dropped the first episode of his new Tucker on Twitter show on Tuesday evening. Carlson, who in the past has received a bevy of criticism for pushing race-based conspiracy theories and offering friendly talking points on Russia, offered a full-throated condemnation of Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky – one which was quickly called out for trafficking in “antisemitic tropes.”

Carlson offered a lengthy analysis of the recent dam breach in Ukraine, which has resulted in devastating flooding. While Russia and Ukraine blame one another for the dam’s destruction, Carlson unsurprisingly squarely put the blame on Ukraine. He even went so far as to argue that the dam was “effectively Russian.”

The far-right commentator then went on to slam Zelensky as “sweaty and rat-like” and called him “our shifty, dead-eyed Ukrainian friend in the tracksuit” who he alleged persecutes Christians and is cozy with Wall Street.

Carlson comparing the Jewish leader of Ukraine to a rodent led to swift condemnation. Puck News’s Julia Ioffe shared Carlson’s screed and summed it up, writing, “In which Tucker Carlson says that the first Jewish president of Ukraine is ‘sweaty and rat like, a persecutor of Christians, a friend of Blackrock.'”

The Forward’s Jacob Kornbluh replied, “More antisemitic tropes…” Matt Duss, a former foreign policy adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) noted, “Carlson calls Zelensky ‘Sweaty and rat-like, a comedian turned oligarch, a persecutor of Christians.’ I don’t care if his ersatz populism gives you a little thrill, no decent or effective antifascist left can have anything to do with this antisemite.”

Carlson calls Zelensky "Sweaty and rat-like, a comedian turned oligarch, a persecutor of Christians" I don't care if his ersatz populism gives you a little thrill, no decent or effective antifascist left can have anything to do with this antisemite. https://t.co/iPWfCpIuoW — Matt Duss (@mattduss) June 7, 2023

JStreet, the left-leaning Israel advocacy group, replied, “US media’s largest purveyor of right-wing conspiracy theories and antisemitism starts his new show with antisemitism and conspiracy theories. Quelle surprise…”

US media's largest purveyor of right-wing conspiracy theories and antisemitism starts his new show with antisemitism and conspiracy theories. Quelle surprise…https://t.co/Dq0lDvLPE9 — J Street (@jstreetdotorg) June 7, 2023

Carlson himself appeared to understand he was far outside the bounds of your everyday content creator and ended his ten-minute episode with a shot across the bow at Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

“As of today, we have come to Twitter, which we hope will be the shortwave radio under the blankets. We’re told there are no gatekeepers here. If that turns out to be false, we’ll leave, but in the meantime, we are grateful to be here,” Carlson wrapped up, making clear to Musk that any moderation of his antisemitic or outlandish claims would be met with him exiting the platform.

Below are some additional reactions to Carlson’s first episode:

Tucker Carlson's Twitter version is even more nakedly a conspiracy theorist and pro-Putin propagandist than his Fox News incarnation. I'm not surprised Tucker is now questioning 9/11. Are you? — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) June 7, 2023

“Sweaty and Ratlike a persecutor of Christians” holy moly the antisemitism comes out in episode 1 less than five minutes in for tucker. Fox may lose money but they got rid of some absolute garbage. https://t.co/7BeFN1glOh — Moderate R (@BFitzStan) June 6, 2023

My God this Tucker Carlson description of Zelensky: "Sweaty and rat-like, a comedian turned oligarch, a persecutor of Christians, a friend of BlackRock" https://t.co/mKu0HHw82D — Tom Gara (@tomgara) June 7, 2023

I'm told @TuckerCarlson attacked me last night for helping lead a coordinated media campaign against Putin. Needless to say, I wear the accusation as a badge of honor, and take it as a spur to do more against Putin and for Ukraine. So my response to Tucker? Слава Україні! — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson yesterday made incorrect and false claims about the situation with Kakhovka dam explosion. The list of claims and refutations. 1. The Dam was effectively Russian. It was built by the Russian government, and it is in Russian-controlled territory. 1/ pic.twitter.com/9NSg7StzQ5 — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) June 7, 2023

Tucker Carlson's lies cost Fox $800 million. Now he is still lying, and Twitter will eventually pay the price too. — Anne Applebaum (@anneapplebaum) June 7, 2023

