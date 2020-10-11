President Donald Trump has said that he is “immune” to covid after his treatment and his “total and complete sign off” from his physician Saturday.

The president tweeted that message after telling Fox’s Maria Bartiromo Sunday morning, “It seems like I’m immune. So I can go way out of a basement, which I would have done anyway and which I did, because you have to run a country, you have to get out of the basement, and it looks like I’m immune for, I don’t know, maybe a long time, maybe a short time. It could be a lifetime. Nobody really knows, but I’m immune.”

His tweet has since been flagged by Twitter with a statement saying, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can’t get it (immune), and can’t give it. Very nice to know!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2020

Twitter has similarly flagged a number of Trump tweets earlier this year pertaining to topics like the coronavirus and mail-in voting.

