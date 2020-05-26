comScore

Twitter Flags Trump’s Baseless Claims About Fraud from Mail-In Voting as Misinformation

By Reed RichardsonMay 26th, 2020, 6:06 pm
Donald Trump Tweets

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm / AFP /Getty Images – with Twitter logo

Twitter applied a warning label to two of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweets about mail-in voting, which promoted baseless and false claims about the risk of fraud.

Hours after Trump’s morning tweets attacking California’s plan to mail ballots to registered voters — which he claimed was to “anyone living in the state” among other false claims — Twitter inserted a blue, fact-check exclamation point symbol in the individual tweets, between the text and its date/time information.

By clicking on the warning symbol, Twitter users were routed to a information page to a CNN fact-check of the claims, with the headline: “Trump makes unsubstantiated claim that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.”

Underneath, in a “What you need to know” section, Twitter added this context to counter the president’s misinformation.

“Trump falsely claimed that mail-in ballots would lead to ‘a Rigged Election.’ However, fact-checkers say there is no evidence that mail-in ballots are linked to voter fraud. Trump falsely claimed that California will send mail-in ballots to ‘anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.’ In fact, only registered voters will receive ballots. – Though Trump targeted California, mail-in ballots are already used in some states, including Oregon, Utah and Nebraska.”

The Trump campaign — not the White House — quickly responded to Twitter’s move, blasting “Silicon Valley” as “partnering with the biased fake news media,” but did not bother to substantiate any of Trump’s baseless claims about mail-in voting.

