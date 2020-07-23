comScore
Trading Places?

Twitter Stunned Over Fauci Throwing Out Nats’ First Pitch While Yankees Closer Mariano Rivera Attends Trump’s Coronavirus Briefing

By KJ EdelmanJul 23rd, 2020, 7:00 pm

On Thursday, New York Yankees great Mariano Rivera appeared at President Donald Trump’s coronavirus press briefing and was oddly cited by the president during his argument to re-open schools this fall. Notably missing from the White House event was the nation’s infectious diseases expert, Dr. Anthony Fauciwho was ironically just hours away from throwing out the first pitch at MLB’s season-opener, where the Washington Nationals hosted the Yankees.

Rivera was notably not wearing a mask in the briefing room filled with reporters donning them. The Hall-of Fame closer’s unexpected presence — he was there for a photo op with the president and Little Leaguers — coupled with the missing Fauci, ignited a flurry of mockery and dismay online.

