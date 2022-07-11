Uber Whistleblower Who Leaked Shocking 124,000 Documents Comes Forward: We ‘Sold People a Lie’

Mark MacGann, Former Senior Executive at Uber came forward on Monday taking responsibility for leaking over 124,000 company files, now being referred to as the Uber Files, in an exclusive interview with The Guardian.

MacGann, 52, says he decided to come forward because of his first-hand knowledge of the company’s efforts to mislead the public as well as flout laws in multiple countries.

According to the confidential documents that were leaked by MacGann, Uber made efforts to dupe the police, secretly lobbied governments and even exploited violence against drivers. The Uber Files raise further suspicions about the company that was already being questioned for its ethical practices or lack thereof.

The former senior executive, who lobbied across Europe on behalf of Uber, said in the interview that he is “partly responsible,” for the company’s wrong-doings.

“I was the one talking to governments, I was the one pushing this with the media,” said MacGann, continuing, “I was the one telling people that they should change the rules because drivers were going to benefit and people were going to get so much economic opportunity.”

MacGann argued that once he realized that was not the case and Uber “had actually sold people a lie,” he had to speak out.

“How can you have a clear conscience if you don’t stand up and own your contribution to how people are being treated today?” said the former executive.

Between 2014 and 2017 MacGann was embedded within Uber’s decision-making and experienced the company attempting to force its way into international markets, violating licensing laws in the process. The former executive oversaw Uber’s persuasive tactics that allowed them to integrate into markets that legally did not allow the company’s practices.

MacGann said he feels deep regret in “being part of a group of people which massaged the facts to earn the trust of drivers, of consumers and of political elites.” He also called himself out in the interview saying “I should have shown more common sense and pushed harder to stop the craziness.”

He added, “It is my duty to [now] speak up and help governments and parliamentarians right some fundamental wrongs. Morally, I had no choice in the matter.”

According to The Guardian, MacGann recently reached a settlement with Uber resulting from his remuneration. The former executive claims he was prohibited from speaking about his legal dispute with the company, but acknowledges his personal issues with Uber as a motivating force to speak out.

