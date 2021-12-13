Unmasked Jake Tapper Urges Klobuchar to Criticize Cruz for Speaking to Her Without a Mask

Unmasked CNN host Jake Tapper asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) Sunday whether she disapproved of Sen. Ted Cruz(R-TX) sitting next to her without a mask at late former Kansas senator Bob Dole’s funeral.

Images and video from the funeral were widespread, but the moment between Cruz and Klobuchar received particular attention on liberal Twitter over the weekend.

“You were seated next to Republican Senator Ted Cruz who, as everybody can see is not masked, despite rules at the National Cathedral requiring all guests to wear masks indoors,” said Tapper. He brought up this rule, perhaps to draw a contrast with his studio’s requirements, but the following of a rule was not the impetus for the discussion.

Showing a video clip from the two having a brief conversation, Tapper said Klobuchar is “still at risk of infection” due to the fact that she had recovered from breast cancer.

“What was going through your mind there where Ted Cruz pulls up next to you and doesn’t have a mask on?” Tapper prompted.

A nonplussed Klobuchar responded that she believed “people should wear masks,” but declined to take the bait as it pertained to Cruz.

“Part of what I don’t want to get lost here is why we were there,” Klobuchar said. “We were there to honor Bob Dole and his memory. Bob Dole was all about consensus and bringing people together. Let’s not forget that.”

As she similarly withheld comment on Tapper’s maskless face, Klobuchar added that Dole “was someone [who] I think we need to think about … as we take on these things in these country, [where] we have to find consensus when we can.”

Watch above via CNN.

