Wall Street Journal’s Evan Gershkovich Appears in Russian Court to Appeal Charges of Espionage

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Russian court to appeal the espionage charges he was arrested about three weeks ago.

The court hearing was aired Tuesday on Russian TV, and the footage shows Gershkovich being held inside of a see-through detention box. He was seen pacing and keeping his arms folded inside of the box, but he didn’t say anything to the reporters who were there until they were removed for the start of the proceeding.

Just seen (briefly) the arrested US journalist Evan Gershkovich. He’s been brought to a Moscow court for an appeal hearing. pic.twitter.com/KK7diZYEZp — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) April 18, 2023

Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, was inside the courtroom, and The Wall Street Journal noted that Gershkovich moved toward her at times as he paced within his confines. U.S. Officials were previously denied access to Gershkovich, but Tracy visited him on Monday, and she reported that “he is in good health and remains strong. We reiterate our call for his immediate release.”

Gershkovich was arrested in late March on accusations of spying on the Russian military-industrial complex on the instructions of the United States government. The Journal denied the accusations, and Gershkovich’s detainment became a source of international outrage as bipartisan U.S. officials demanded his release.

Gershkovich’s appeal was denied, and a conviction would carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The Journal notes that “virtually all espionage trials in Russia end in a guilty verdict.”

