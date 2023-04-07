JUST IN: McConnell and Schumer Issue Rare Joint Statement Calling For Release of Jailed Wall Street Journal Reporter in Russia

Sens. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) released a rare joint statement to demand the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is currently detained in Russia.

Russia arrested Gershkovich in late March for alleged spying, sparking widespread condemnation from journalists, the White House, and others. In their joint statement, which was published in the Wall Street Journal, McConnell and Schumer called out Russia for having a “history of unjustly detaining U.S. citizens” in a legal system that has no “transparency” or “justice.”

“Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime. We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr. Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released,” the statement reads.

We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Evan Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released by the Russian government. Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime.https://t.co/dK9CMrps4z — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 7, 2023

The two party leaders also claimed Russia has denied access to the jailed journalist, defying diplomatic tradition.

“Against standard diplomatic practice and likely in violation of international law the U.S. Embassy has been denied consular access to Mr. Gershkovich,” the two wrote.

Gershkovich’s detainment followed reporting highlighting the struggles of the current Russian economy as the country becomes more and more isolated as other countries continue to condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Putin, stood by the arrest and said it was “plain and simple,” but also described the alleged spying by the reporter as “essentially espionage.”

“We are dealing with activity conducted under the cover of journalism, activity that is essentially espionage. Since he was caught red-handed, the situation is plain and simple,” he claimed.

President Joe Biden bluntly called for the reporter’s release, while White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre referred to the espionage accusations as “ridiculous.”

