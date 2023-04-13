WATCH: Biden Nearly BRAINED When Hardball ‘Wizzed Right By’ His Head During Irish Girls’ Hockey-Type Game

President Joe Biden had a near-miss when a blazing-fast ball “wizzed right by” his head as he watched Irish girl’s teams play the field hockey-esque game camogie.

On Thursday, President Biden continued his swing through the Emerald Isle with a visit to Farmleigh House in Dublin, where he and Irish PM Leo Varadkar took in a few minutes of a camogie scrimmage, camogie of course being an Irish stick-and-ball team sport played by 100,000 women in Ireland and worldwide, largely among Irish communities. Who doesn’t know that?

But things took a turn when Biden was imperiled by a wild sliotar that came within a few feet of his head. What’s a sliotar, you say ignorantly? The White House pool reporters have got you covered:

Subject: WH travel pool report #13 ball nearly hits Biden Biden and Varadkar came out a backdoor of the Farmleigh House at 3:02 pm. They watched the kids play their ball games from the corner of the field. At one point, Biden put his arm around the prime minister as he spoke. They were too far away to pick up sound. A sliotar (camogie ball) wizzed right by Biden’s left shoulder, nearly striking the president. Biden started going after the ball, but a young girl ran by him and POTUS stopped chasing. The pool was rushed away at 3:05 pm while Biden and Varadkar were still outside

The president seemed unfazed by the close call, and after a few more minutes of watching, both leaders met with the teams and took photos.

The remainder of President Biden’s trip will consist of the following, per The White House:

Thursday, April 13, 2023 The President will meet with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland. The President will address the Houses of the Oireachtas. The President will attend a Banquet Dinner at Dublin Castle. Friday, April 14, 2023 The President will depart Dublin, Ireland en route to County Mayo, Ireland. The President will tour The Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock. The President will visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s Family History Research Unit. The President will deliver remarks at Saint Muredach’s Cathedral. The President will depart County Mayo, Ireland en route to Dublin, Ireland. The President will depart Dublin, Ireland en route to Dover, Delaware.

