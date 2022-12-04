WATCH: CBS’ Margaret Brennan Grills GOP Rep. About Trump Dining With Neo-Nazis and Wanting to Terminate the Constitution in Sunday Show Cringefest

CBS Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan invited a Republican Congressman on her show Sunday to talk about the leader of his party dining with Neo-Nazis and wanting to terminate the U.S. Constitution.

In what was a surreal exchange, Brennan grilled Rep. Mike Turner (R-IN) about former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and call to terminate the U.S. Constitution to facilitate either a new election against President Joe Biden, or an immediate return to office as the “RIGHTFUL WINNER.”

“This may seem a basic question,” Brennan said. “But all elected leaders swear to uphold the Constitution. Does calling for a suspension … is that disqualifying for a presidential candidate? You know why I’m asking that question.”

“I do,” Turner said. “It’s certainly not consistent with the oath that we all take.”

Brennan pressed for specifics on Trump’s comments.

“So yesterday, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, the standard bearer for your party, posted on Truth Social,” Brennan said. “And we know he lost the 2020 election but continues to claim he did not. ‘A massive fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations and articles, even those found in the Constitution’ Should the standard bearer for the Republican Party, the frontrunner for the nomination for the presidency, for your party in 2024, say this?”

Turner drew a deep breath and paused while carefully picking his words.

“First of all, vehemently disagree with with the statement that Trump has made,” Turner said. “Trump has made a thousand statements in which I disagree. There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody—.”

“Constitutional conservatives are pretty clear about where they value the Constitution,” Brennan intejected. “Is there any scenario where suspending the Constitution—”

Turner interrupted right back.

“You do get to pick the questions,” Turner said. “But I do get to pick my answer.”

“I know,” Brennan replied. “I’m trying to get you to answer the question I’m asking.”

“There is a political process that has to go forward before anybody’s a frontrunner, or anybody is even the candidate for the party,” Turner said.

“Do you condemn him saying something like this?” Brennan asked.

“Absolutely,” said Turner. “And I believe, answering your question, that people certainly are going to take into consideration a statement like this as they evaluate a candidate.”

From there, the interview didn’t get any easier.

“A Neo-Nazi, pro-Putin misogynist named Nick Fuentes came to have dinner with the former president at his home alongside Kanye West, who just this past week, praised Hitler,” Brennan said — allowing her stinging comment to hang in the air without even adding a question.

“This is atrocious,” Turner said. “Everyone here both condemns and is shocked and is as disgusted and nauseated by the fact that we’re even — in this year, in 2022 — having anyone that would make statements like that, nevertheless have anybody who would engage in a conversation with someone who is making statements like that.”

Brennan quizzed the congressman about Trump keeping classified documents at the site of the dinner with Ye and Fuentes.

“The premise is that he doesn’t know who he’s having dinner with at that home,” Brennan said.

“These are all issues of judgment and a political process has to go forward,” Turner said. “And I believe voters are smart and they’ll take those things into consideration in a political process.”

Watch above, via CBS.

