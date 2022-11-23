Kanye West, Nick Fuentes ‘Spotted’ at Mar-a-Lago After Traveling to Miami Together: Politico Reporter
Politico’s national political correspondent Meridith McGraw tweeted on Wednesday evening that, according to a source, rapper Kanye West, who sparked controversy in recent weeks with various anti-Semitic statements, was seen at Mar-a-Lago with avowed white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.
“According to a source, far-right extremist Nick Fuentes was spotted with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago. West tweeted last night he met with Trump at the club. West and Fuentes were also seen together at Miami airport,” tweeted McGraw.
Video of West and a person who appeared to be Fuentes in sunglasses walking through the Miami airport quickly went viral online and was flagged by hate monitor Right Wing Watch.
“On his way to meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago yesterday, Kanye West was filmed walking through Miami’s airport with misogynistic antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist incel Nick Fuentes,” tweeted Right Wing Watch, sharing the clip.
Fuentes is the leader of the so-called Groyper Army and holds an annual white nationalist conference as counter-programming to CPAC. Groypers are a loose network of alt-right figures who are vocal supporters of white nationalist ideals, often trolling mainstream conservative events to try and move conservativism more toward white nationalism.
Fuentes, who has also denied the Holocaust, supports “the closure of the U.S. borders to immigrants while opposing “liberal” values such as feminism and LGBTQ+ rights. Fuentes views these societal changes as the “bastardized Jewish subversion of the American creed,” according to the ADL.
While it remains unclear what Fuentes did at Mar-a-Lago or if Donald Trump and his staff even knew he was there, West claimed that he met with the former president in a tweet:
First time at Mar-a-Lago
Rain and traffic
Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting
And I had on jeans Yikes
What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?
Reactions to the news that West and Fuentes, who have been seen meeting in recent days, reportedly traveled to Mar-a-Lago ranged from shock to condemnation.
“It’s hard to be shocked by anything anymore, but Charlottesville marcher and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes being hosted at the former president’s resort still feels uniquely bad,” wrote the Daily Beast’s Will Sommer in response.
“Nick Fuentes is an outright neo Nazi, with plenty of recent remarks like this one aimed at whipping up hate towards Jews. Now he’s being embraced by one of the biggest celebs in the country and, reportedly, Trumpworld,” Sommer added.
“You will not replace us. The rootless transnational elite knows that a tidal wave of white identity is coming. And they know that once the word gets out, they will not be able to stop us. The fire rises!” Nick Fuentes, after the Charlottesville march,” commented columnist Elad Nehorai.
Below are some additional reactions:
