WATCH: CNN Outs and Identifies Members of Capitol Hill Trump Insurrection Mob

CNN investigative reporter Drew Griffin outed several members of the Trump-fueled mob that attacked Capitol Hill this week, an event that has resulted in five deaths so far.

On Friday morning’s edition of New Day, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota introduced Griffin by noting that “CNN has identified some of the radicalized Trump supporters who were part of the insurrection,” and asked “What do we know Drew?”

Griffin revealed that he and his staff have been flooded with tips because “the community out there, the people in the United States, are so disgusted by this,” and added “We have just picked some of the most prominent ones to focus in on, and I want to show you just four of them.”

He then described a graphic that featured Jake Angeli, Richard “Bigo” Barnett, Tim Gionet, and Nick Ochs as “A proud boy from Hawaii, a white nationalist from Alaska, tons of QAnon supporters out there who are being identified.”

“This guy calls himself the QAnon Shaman from Arizona, this is the guy with the buffalo horns with the shirt off,” Griffin said of Angeli, then moved on to Barnett, who is “the guy that was breaking into Nancy Pelosi’s office putting his feet up on the desk.”

With evident disgust, Griffin played audio of Barnett explaining his desecration of Pelosi’s office.

“How about the guy who plopped himself down at Mike Pence’s seat?” Camerota asked.

“Yeah, that’s a guy who looked at his own Instagram account, realized what he has done, and now is begging forgiveness,” Griffin said. “He’s from Idaho, his name is Josiah Colt, and he says he was just caught up in the heat of the moment.”

Griffin also noted that “A lot of people, as we’ve also been reporting, have been fired from their jobs after posting about what they were doing yesterday, Alisyn, so in addition to law enforcement looking for instigators in all of this, I think there are a lot of repercussions as people realize just what took place and that they were a part of it.”

“Yeah I mean realized too late,” Camerota said. “It’s heartening when people come to their senses, if only they could have done that three days ago.”

Watch the clip above via CNN.

