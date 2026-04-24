‘You’re Effed!’ Megyn Kelly Stunned by Disastrous Trump Polls

YouTube and Sirius XM host Megyn Kelly was shocked by recent polls showing President Donald Trump and the Republicans are, in her judgment, “effed!”

Aside from the occasional outlier — like the “100 percent” MAGA poll that Trump bragged long and hard about — Trump has been showered with bad polling news for most of his second term. But even by that standard, this week has been brutal, with recent surveys reflecting all-time low approval ratings and disastrous numbers with independents.

On Thursday’s edition of Sirius XM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, the host opened her show with a no-holds-barred commentary on those numbers, declaring cratering accomplished:

SIRIUSXM HOST MEGYN KELLY: There are some big developments in the political world today.

More polling has just come out for President Trump and the Republicans, and it’s more potential trouble.

It’s important to talk about it now, when we’re several months in advance in the midterm, maybe something could be done.

We told you earlier this week that President Trump had his worst poll of his second term, with the AP showing just 33% of Americans approving of his job performance.

When you look at the cross tabs in the all-important independent voters, Trump has cratered! Not it’s like not even present tense anymore. It’s done!

Just 23% approve of his overall performance.

That ticks up to 30 when it comes to how he’s handled immigration and then from there it is all downhill.

21% of independents support this war on Iran. 21. You’ve got 79 of independents who are against– folks you cannot win elections like that!

Democrat or republican You got 80% of the independents against you? You’re effed! You need to adjust something ASAP.

19% support him on the economy. 19.

And listen to this! How many independents approve of Trump’s job performance when it comes to the cost of living? Twelve.

The problem is he was underwater with these folks on the economy and cost of living inflation prior to the Iran war. They were already suffering and they were blaming him.

And then we launched a war of choice that was not necessary. And their gas prices went up and energy prices are going up.

It’s already happening in Europe and elsewhere. And it’s coming to a city near you. The delay in pain is just that, a delay. It will come our way because the economy is connected.