‘DESPICABLE’: Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Blows Up ‘Insecure FAKE’ Trump Secretary

Newsmax host Greg Kelly ratcheted up his criticism of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Friday by calling him a “DESPICABLE guy” who “lied” his way to the top.

At issue was Hegseth’s firing of Navy Secretary John Phelan in the middle of a blockade against Iran after Phelan — a Republican megadonor with no military experience —spent just 13 months on the job.

When asked about the firing at an Oval Office press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump said Phelan was let go over some “conflict” with others in the administration having to do with “building and buying” ships.

Kelly, who is known for his cartoonish online presence and has railed against Hegseth in the past, wasn’t buying the explanation.

“What a DESPICABLE guy Hegseth is,” Kelly posted to X. “Frustrated that he can’t remove his Real Nemesis, the Army Secretary, He Fires the NAVY Secretary, has him ‘walked out of the building’ by security.'”

“But this was NOT an Urgent matter,” Kelly continued. “Could have given the SECNAV a month, maybe 2 weeks notice. You know, The DECENT thing to do. Instead this Insecure FAKE, who Lied and Conned his way thru Life (see Mom) and the Trump admin (see ‘confidential settlement’ ie Blackmail of accuser #1) Blows up Someone Else’s life bc he can’t Handle his own. Not CUTE anymore.”

What a DESPICABLE guy Hegseth is. Frustrated that he can’t remove his Real Nemesis, the Army Secretary, He Fires the NAVY Secretary, has him “walked out of the building” by security. But this was NOT an Urgent matter. Could have given the SECNAV a month, maybe 2 weeks notice.… pic.twitter.com/1DY5iOjJBx — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) April 24, 2026

Earlier this month Kelly dubbed Hegseth “Paranoid Pete” for getting rid of Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George, the Army’s highest-ranking uniformed officer, followed by the ouster of two other senior officers.

“[H]e’s blowing up Army Careers of Good Men—because of his personal INSECURITY,” Kelly wrote.

Kelly, who was against Hegseth’s confirmation in the first place, also ripped the Defense Secretary for lifting the crew suspensions imposed on two Army helicopters that did a fly-by Kid Rock’s Tennessee mansion.

“He has No business Micro-Managing Army Units,” Kelly wrote. “They MUST Discipline Hot Dog Pilots performing Unauthorized Stunts. Because Next Time something could go Very Very Bad.”

Kelly has also admonished Hegseth for what he called “trash talk” on the Iran war.

“Pete Hegseth should save his ‘trash talk’ for his Podcast Bros,” Kelly wrote. “The reason PROFESSIONAL WARRIORS avoid unnecessary TAUNTING of the Enemy: it can come back and Bite, HARD.”

Phelan is the 34th officer Hegseth has fired since being confirmed as Defense Secretary in 2025.

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