Karoline Leavitt Promises ‘Very Entertaining’ Trump Speech at White House Correspondents’ Dinner

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt promised Fox News’ John Roberts that President Donald Trump’s speech at the White House Correspondents’ dinner would be “very entertaining” during a Friday afternoon interview.

Leavitt’s comments came after Roberts mused that “It’s a big weekend for everybody who’s in media here in Washington, D.C. It’s the annual nerd prom, the White House Correspondents Association Dinner, and for the very first time in his two terms as president Donald Trump is going to be attending and I’m sure he’s got a lot on his mind,” before asking Leavitt for a “preview” of Trump’s address.

She replied:

Yes, tomorrow night the president will be going for the first time since he’s been a sitting president. I think it’s very fitting that he’s going in the 250th year of our nation’s birthday since he is the most accessible and transparent president our nation has ever had. I can tell you, John, without getting ahead of the president, he is going to give a very entertaining speech, not just for all of those journalists in the room tomorrow night, but for the entire country. So your audience should tune in to the president’s speech tomorrow night. It’s going to be a good one.

After the pair said their goodbyes, co-anchor Aishah Hasnie quipped, “Maybe he’ll have a special joke about you, John. We’ll see.”

“I hope not,” said Roberts with a laugh.

Watch above via Fox News.

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