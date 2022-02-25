WATCH: CNN’s Brianna Keilar Calls Out ‘Lie After Lie’ From Russian Flack — Points Out We Know Because CNN is There

CNN anchor Brianna Keilar called out “lie after lie” from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and credited CNN’s massive presence in Ukraine for getting the truth out.

On Friday morning’s edition of CNN’s New Day, Keilar and co-anchor John Berman spoke with correspondent Matthew Chance, who shared an exchange with Lavrov that was surreal in its mendacity.

MR. CHANCE: I’m in Kiev right now and it is under attack, Mr. Lavrov, from Russian forces. And I’d like to know what your plan is for the leadership of this country. Do you intend to decapitate the leadership of this country? Why are the Russian forces now entering Kyiv surrounding the capital and were battling with the Ukrainian military? Do you intend to decapitate the Ukrainian leadership? Could you give me a simple answer, please? MR. LAVROV: Nobody’s going to attack the people of Ukraine. Nobody is going to somehow degrade the Ukrainian armed forces. We are talking about preventing neo-Nazi, and those promoting genocide, from ruling this country. Because the current regime in Kyiv is under two external control mechanisms. First, the West and the US, and second neo-Nazi, those who are imposing their culture. And it is flourishing in Ukraine today. As for your feelings, as someone who is in Kyiv at this very moment, I will stress. Read what Putin said. There are no strikes on civilian infrastructure. There are no strikes on the personnel of the Ukrainian army in their dormitories or other places not connected to the military facilities.

As Chance and Berman discussed the situation on the ground and the threat to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Keilar cut in to call out Lavrov’s lies, and to observe CNN’s overwhelming journalistic presence on the ground in Ukraine makes it possible to know what the truth is.

I was just going to say that was a lie. Just to be very clear, it was lie after lie that we heard from Lavrov there, and it’s just verifiable. You know, we have Matthew on the ground. We have all of our correspondents on the ground. You point out where he is, Berman, we have reporters all across the country who are able to tell us that what Lavrov there is saying is just completely incorrect.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com