WATCH: Demings Tells Rubio 10-Year-Old Girl Shouldn’t Be Forced To ‘Carry The Seed Of Her Rapist’ In Explosive Debate Exchange

Florida Congresswoman Val Demings and Florida Senator Marco Rubio had an explosive debate exchange in which Demings told Rubio that a 10-year-old girl shouldn’t be forced “to carry the seed of her rapist.”

Senator Rubio faced off against Florida Congresswoman Val Demings in a televised debate Tuesday night at Palm Beach State College.

There were many fiery segments on a variety of issues, including an extremely clarifying exchange on abortion rights.

Moderator Todd Mcdermott began by referencing a recent interview (from August 25) in which Rubio made it clear he doesn’t believe in exceptions for abortion, but realizes a bill can’t pass without them:

McDermott then asked Rubi “if reelected, if your vote can make a federal abortion ban with no exceptions, the law of the land, will you vote yes?”

Rubio replied “I’m 100% pro-life because I, but not because I want to deny anyone their rights, but because I believe that innocent human life is worthy of the protection of our laws.”

But he pointed out that he supports the national ban was proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, with conditional exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother. As he said in that August interview, he supports bills with exceptions because “that’s what can pass.”

Demings tore into Rubio:

Senator, how gullible do you really think Florida voters are? Number one, you have been clear that you support no exceptions, even including rape and incest. Now, as a police detective who investigated cases of rape and incest: No, Senator, I don’t think it’s okay for a ten-year-old girl to be raped and have to carry the seed of her rapist. No, I don’t think it’s okay for you to make decisions for women and girls. As a senator? I think those decisions are made between the woman, her family, her doctor and her faith. And to sit over, to stand over there and say that I support don’t support abortions up to the time of birth is just a lie. But to help protect the life of the mother, which you looked at that like it was just, well, kind of a well, that’s kind of a side issue, Senator, you know, that you have said you don’t support any exceptions, but you’re saying tonight–.

Rubio and Demings sparred over her position, which she repeatedly stated as “I support a woman’s right to choose up to the time of viability” — the same restriction that was codified in the Roe v. Wade decision.

Eventually, McDermott pushed Rubio for an answer to the original question, and Rubio restated what he had said in August:

TODD MCDERMOTT: Senator, I want before we go, I want to get back to the original question, because I understand that you said you have supported legislation that has exceptions and that this particular bill that Lindsey Graham has drafted you signed on to does have that up to four months. But I asked you specific question. That is, if you get the chance in another six year term to vote for a federal abortion ban with no exceptions. Would you vote yes if it’d make it the law? SEN. MARCO RUBIO: Oh, listen, I’ve already told people that I don’t believe that the value of human life is determined by the circumstances, but the law that can pass in this country. I’m interested in saving human lives. And that’s why every law that’s out there has exceptions, including. Including the one that she’s attacking me on has exceptions every law I’ve ever passes exemptions. We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions because that’s what the majority of the American people are. And I respect and understand that, and that’s what I support.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

