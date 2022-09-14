WATCH: Lindsey Graham Yells About ‘Wacko’ Abortion Ideas When Woman Confronts Him Over Her Own Harrowing Pregnancy

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham responded to a woman’s harrowing question about her own pregnancy by yelling about who has the most “wacko” ideas about abortion.

Graham held a press conference Tuesday to roll out legislation that would ban all abortions after 15 weeks, with conditional exceptions for cases of rape, incest, and risk to the life of the mother.

As Graham tried to wrap up that press conference, a woman named Ashbey Beasley interrupted his exit by asking him a question based on her own harrowing and tragic experience with a pregnancy that did not fit any of the Graham bill’s exceptions.

Graham’s response was to falsely claim his bill’s exceptions would have applied to her — then to yell demands for his proposal to be given a vote:

ASHBEY BEASLEY: Senator Graham, what would you say to somebody like me who found out that their son had an anomaly that made him incompatible with life at 16 weeks? I had regular appointments. I did everything at right. And at 16 weeks we found out that our son would likely not live when he was born. He lived for eight days. He bled from every orifice of his body. But we were allowed to make that choice for him. You would be robbing that choice from those women. What do you say to someone like me? SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Here’s what I would say. The world pretty much has spoken on this issue and the developed world has said at this stage in the pregnancy the child feels pain and and we’re saying we’re going to join the rest of the world and not be like Iran. As to your particular case, there’ll be exceptions for the life of the mother and rape and incest. ASHBEY BEASLEY: There are no exceptions in this bill that would (inaudible) this anomaly. SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: Well, ma’am, this this… There are 55,000 abortions after the 15 week period. And I think we’re resolved to get America back in line with the rest of the world. And we won’t know where America is until we vote, until we debate. And so to my Democratic friends, you’re going around calling all of us, every name you can think of. We’re a bunch of wackos. Your idea is wacko, not ours. Let’s vote! Last vote! Give me a chance to vote on this bill! We’ll take her considerations and we’ll vote. And I guarantee if we have a debate on the floor of the United States Senate, we’re going to explain what we’re doing versus what they would do. We’ll do really well with the American people. And over time, God willing, we’re going to be like the rest of the world and not like Iran at the federal level when it comes to abortion. We’re going nowhere. Thank you very much.

Ms. Beasley, a self-described activist, filmed the confrontation as well, during which she pointed out Graham’s bill did not contain any exception for her situation:

Yes that’s me crashing @LindseyGrahamSC’s abortion sideshow presser. NO I didn’t have an abortion at 16 wks. Wes was born at 28 wks & lived for 8 days. But we made a choice that every parent should be allowed to make. @DailyMailUK @atrupar Here’s our story https://t.co/JbnLKFa1aI pic.twitter.com/cmiYmWNWxH — Ashbey Beasley (@CampBeasleywood) September 13, 2022

Ms. Beasley is correct, Graham’s bill contains no exception for viability, and only limited exceptions for rape, incest, and risk of death or permanent injury to the mother.

Watch above via C-SPAN and Ashbey Beasley.

