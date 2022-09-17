WATCH: Ex-Wife of Alex Jones Tells Young Turks He’s ‘Crazy Like Charles Manson’ In Real Life

Kelly Jones, ex-wife of Alex Jones, told The Young Turks founder and host Cenk Uygur that Jones is “crazy like Charles Manson,” and his onscreen lunacy is not an act.

On Friday’s edition of the pioneering online news program, Uygur and co-host Ana Kasparian interviewed Ms. Jones about her ex-husband, and learned that according to her, he’s even worse in real life than on video:

CENK UYGUR: Okay. So, Kelly, I think a lot of people wonder, is it an act with Alex Jones or is he really that unhinged? And so that also relates to the question or the topic you were just talking about, which is, you know, he sells all these supplements and does see behind the scenes think, oh, yeah, men are insecure about, you know, X, Y and Z. And so I’ll just sell them snake oil on that and make a lot of money. Or does he actually really believe the frogs are gay and we’ve lost testosterone and, so is he crazy or is he fake?

KELLY JONES: Well, thanks for asking, Cenk. That’s, that’s a central con to my divorce that’s been reiterated through media. So people. So his attorneys argued that he was a performance actor like Batman. And they did that to keep all the footage of Infowars coming before the jury saying that, oh, he’s not like that at all. So we’ve had the Sandy Hook case, that case in Travis County that just concluded.

And in that case, he had multiple witnesses that testified. Of course, he’s the same. And Alex himself has admitted it.

But in person, as a human being, he is more unhinged and weirder and terrifying and threatening and looming and raging, I would say, than on screen. And he’s, he’s, he’s modified on screen. And you can see this, Cenk and Ana. When he says, Oh, I have to go off the air right now, because he’s going back into like the real person, right? The real rage is coming out.

And it’s so extreme that his staff, you can tell, is like “You need to go off,” right? So, no, Alex is, and this is the thing.

…Here’s the thing. I blame his attorneys. Right. So if I look at him as somebody that’s a kind of crazy like Charlie Charles Manson or like somebody that really needs to be institutionalized because he does. And I’m he is he is a mentally ill, dangerous kind of mentally ill person. And his behaviors are abhorrent.