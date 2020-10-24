WATCH: Florida Election Supervisor Pushes Trump Fans Back From Early Voting Site, Warns Them ‘Stay Away From the Cars!’

A Florida poll supervisor had his hands full getting supporters of President Donald Trump to obey distance rules as they waited for Trump to cast his own ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida.

On Saturday morning, a crowd of spottily-masked Trump supporters — many of whom also showed support for conspiracy theorist and congressional candidate Lara Loomer — gathered to watch Trump’s arrival at the site, but were far too close for the state’s 150-foot rule. A man who identified himself as the site’s supervisor emerged to move them back to the proper distance, which was clearly delineated with orange traffic cones.

“I love to see you all here supporting the president, or whatever you [inaudible], but please,” the man said.

But his rest was short-lived, as he had to bring out a tape measure to enforce the rules, and spent a good ten minutes cheerfully pleading with them to obey the rules.

As he went back into the polling site, the supervisor also repeatedly warned the gathered supporters “You have to stay away from the cars! Seriously! Seriously!”

Trump showed up to cast his vote at around 10 a.m.

Watch the video above via Ruptly.

