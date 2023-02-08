WATCH: Fox News’ Super Bowl Ad Promoting ‘New King of Late Night’ Greg Gutfeld

During one of the most expensive and highly anticipated advertising days of the year, Super Bowl Sunday, Fox News will be promoting one of their most popular hosts, Greg Gutfeld.

Amongst popular brands and household names like Colbert, Fallon, and Kimmel, Fox News will be crowning Gutfeld as “the new king of late night,” during the 15-second spot promoting his show, Gutfeld!

The ad features Gutfeld donning a cape, crown, and scepter as he makes his way through a commercial set to a throne.

Gutfeld’s own dog is featured in the ad — a french bulldog named Gus — sitting honorably beside the throne in a matching outfit. Other cast members from the show are in the commercial as well, including Kat Timpf and Tyrus.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Fox News will have another 20-second cut of the commercial which will air on their own network and it will be the only ad airing during the big game that will advertise one of their linear shows.

Gutfeld!, which is currently in its fourth season, has quickly come to dominate ratings in the 11 p.m. timeslot. Although the show benefits from an earlier start than other late night shows which start at 11:30, Gutfeld scored 2022 victories over Fallon and Kimmel — drawing an audience of 2.04 million average nightly viewers. He even topped Colbert over the last five months of the year, suggesting that a 2023 full year victory over all three network late night rivals is very much within his grasp.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com