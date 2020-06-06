The phrase “Attack and Dethrone God” caught the imagination of Twitter Friday night after it was included in a graphic on the Fox News show The Ingraham Angle.

As outrage was spreading over a Fox News graphic that depicted stock market performance after the killings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Michael Brown, and George Floyd, as well as the Rodney King police brutality verdict, another Fox News freeze-frame was being roundly mocked on the social media site as well.

The graphic in question is from a segment in which host Laura Ingraham interviewed author Terrie Turchie, who equated the current unrest over the killing of George Floyd with the 60’s Weather Underground.

During the segment, Ingraham read along with a graphic that claimed part of the group’s mission was to “Attack and Dethrone God” — a phrase that does not appear in the manifesto Turchie cited.

That list of bullet points swept Twitter overnight, becoming a trending topic well into Saturday.

The jokes came fast and furious, providing hours of mockery and entertainment.

Dear Fox News: no, we’re not trying to “attack and dethrone God.” We’re trying to vote out an asshole who’s hiding in a basement. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 6, 2020

This is literally my Saturday calendar, except before I Attack and Dethrone God I’ve got to get to UPS. They close at 3 pm on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/eRkMyt8mxe — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 6, 2020

Does “Attack and dethrone god” really mean “vote Trump out of office” pic.twitter.com/jnAFHWvRbT — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 6, 2020

Okay, I think we're finally winning. pic.twitter.com/3LDJ4l6wpt — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 6, 2020

Me and the boys attempting to attack and dethrone God pic.twitter.com/UMy2Yca2yL — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 6, 2020

So "attack and dethrone God" is trending because a guy went on Fox News to wildly misrepresent an obscure 1974 Weather Underground manifesto and claim it's the playbook of the Trump-era Democratic Party? I know as a historian, I should be fascinated, but I'm mostly just tired. — Angus Johnston 😷 (@studentactivism) June 6, 2020

good morning, don’t forget to hydrate, take deep breaths, attack and dethrone god, elevate black voices, donate to some bail funds, defund the police, and eat a meal — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 6, 2020

Tag yourself. I’m attack and dethrone god pic.twitter.com/D6hwSIQTVh — Allison Kilkenny (@allisonkilkenny) June 6, 2020

Good night, everyone. Tomorrow the work begins anew: ATTACK AND DETHRONE GOD — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) June 6, 2020

when you see ATTACK AND DETHRONE GOD trending and remember sony trained us for this pic.twitter.com/QN2JfexFlH — Desus Nice (@desusnice) June 6, 2020

when you attack and dethrone god pic.twitter.com/kWiym6k5JX — Ken Layne (@KenLayne) June 6, 2020

sorry I can’t Zoom tonight, I have to attack and dethrone god pic.twitter.com/G3A0olwbT3 — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) June 6, 2020

I personally prefer to dethrone god first and then attack him. — Noah Berlatsky (@nberlat) June 6, 2020

Damnit. My secret plans were leaked. I’ve been organizing for years but my plan to attack and dethrone God has been outed. I would’ve gotten away with it if wasn’t for those meddling Fox News Pudits. *shakes fist* — Elon James White wears a Mask (@elonjames) June 6, 2020

Attack and dethrone God! pic.twitter.com/oAVBIBcI4C — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) June 6, 2020

