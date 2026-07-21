President Donald Trump’s former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster slammed those casting doubt on American elections as “doing the bidding of our adversaries.”

Testifying Tuesday about U.S. preparedness on terror threats before the House Select Committee on Intelligence, retired Lieutenant General McMaster was asked about election security by Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

The question came after Trump’s widely criticized speech to the nation, in which he claimed his administration found “burn bags” left behind by former President Barack Obama and insisted China was attempting to influence American elections.

Gottheimer asked McMaster whether Americans “should trust in their electoral process.”

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster on trusting the electoral process: "What happens too often, whether it's the president or whether it's certain members of Congress…when they raise doubts about elections, they're actually doing the bidding of our adversaries." pic.twitter.com/iccEnHT433 — CSPAN (@cspan) July 21, 2026

“Yes, Americans should trust in the electoral process. Certainly there are improvements that can be made and I think in the face of these kind of attacks to reduce our confidence in the outcome of elections …we should do everything we can to make elections more transparent and more secure while guaranteeing access to all qualified voters,” he said.

“I think there has to be some movement forward to make it more transparent whether its IDs, whatever it is. I know Congress is working on this,” he said.

McMaster added:

“To your point, really what our adversaries want, is they want Americans to doubt the legitimacy of the result and what happens too often, whether it’s the president or whether its certain members of Congress, both political parties, when they raise doubts about elections, they’re actually doing the bidding of our adversaries. This happened about the 2016 election. We know it happened Jan. 6, 2021. We see these current statements by the president. But I think any time a political leader compromises confidence in our Democratic processes to score partisan points, I think that they’re actually aiding and abetting our adversaries who want to reduce that confidence. So I think it’s incumbent I think on all of us to be more transparent and more secure with our elections, but also, you know, hold one and another accountable if somebody is trying to raise doubts about the legitimacy of our elections to score partisan points or gain advantage.”

McMaster served as Trump’s NatSec advisor for about 14 months until the president fired him in 2018.

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