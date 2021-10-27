WATCH: Jen Psaki Shuts Down Anti-Abortion Reporter Who Asks if Biden Agrees with Pope That Abortion is ‘Murder’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a reporter who persisted in questioning her after she’d tried to move on, and asked if President Joe Biden agrees with Pope Francis that abortion is “murder” and akin to hiring a “hitman.”

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Psaki called on EWTN Washington Correspondent Owen Jensen, who has tangled with Psaki in the past over the issue of abortion rights.

This time, Jensen asked about the president’s upcoming meeting with the pope, which is scheduled for Friday.

“The White House has said they will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity,” Jensen said, and asked “Will that include the human dignity of the unborn?”

“Well, one is, you know, although you asked me most often, if not every time, about abortion, but I will say there is a great deal of agreement…” Psaki began, as Jensen began to interrupt her.

“Let me finish my answer, there’s a great…” Psaki began again, as Jensen interrupted again. “But what I wanted to note since you follow this closely, is that there’s a great deal of agreement and overlap with the president and Pope Francis on a range of issues, poverty, combating the climate crisis, ending the COVID-19 pandemic. These are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centerpiece of what their discussion is when they meet.”

Psaki went on to say “We expect a warm and constructive dialog,” and acknowledged that while the president “believes that a woman’s right to choose is important,” that “The pope has spoken differently.”

Jensen began to follow up, but Psaki cut him off by telling him “I have just outlined for you what the focus of the meeting will be. I think we’re gonna have to move on.”

Jensen complained that others had been permitted to follow up, then plowed ahead with his question even as Psaki tried to move on.

“The Pope has said abortion is murder, and it’s like hiring a hitman. Does the president agree or disagree with that?” Jensen said.

“You know that the president believes in a woman’s right to choose. You’re very familiar with this issue. We’ve spoken about it many times,” Psaki said, then moved on to the next reporter as Jensen continued to protest.

Despite Jensen’s vehemently expressed opposition to the president’s position on abortion rights and frequently testy exchanges, Psaki calls on him often, and told Mediaite in an interview that she would have no problem meeting privately with Jensen as she does with other reporters.

Watch above via C-Span.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com