Jen Psaki Blows Off Reporter Concerned About Docs Who Want To Refuse Trans Patients: ‘Did You Have Another Question?’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki displayed little patience for questions from a reporter who raised objections to the Equality Act on behalf of doctors who fear it will limit their ability to turn away transgender people seeking certain medical services.

At Tuesday’s White House daily briefing, Psaki called on Owen Jensen of the EWTN Global Catholic Network, who asked about provisions of the Equality Act, which extends civil rights protections on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

“There’s pro-life groups, right now, who are very concerned about the phrase ‘pregnancy discrimination’ in the Equality Act — you’re familiar with that, I’m sure — that it would force doctors perform abortions even if it violates their conscience,” Jensen said. “There are also concerns the bill would force doctors to perform gender transition surgeries and sterilizations, again, even if the violates their conscience.”

“What does the President — President Biden — say about those concerns?” Jensen asked.

“The President has been a longtime supporter of Roe v. Wade. It has been his consistent belief that should be law, and he will fight to continue to protect that as being law,” Psaki replied.

“So conscience concerns is not a concern of his?” Owens asked.

“I think, again, I’m just going to state what the President’s policies are,” Psaki said, then added, “Did you have another question?”

“I do. Will President Biden keep the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division at HHS — the office that was put in place under President Trump — but keep it in place to receive conscience complaints from those doctors?” Owens asked.

“You’ll have to talk to a future Secretary Becerra, once he is confirmed,” Psaki responded. In neither case were concerns about the consciences of doctors who wish to refuse services to trans patients expressed or addressed.

President Biden has expressed strong support for the Equality Act. When the House passed the bill, the President wrote on Twitter that “Transgender rights are human rights — and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act,” adding “Now it’s time for the Senate to do the same.”

Transgender rights are human rights — and the House made that clear today by passing the Equality Act. Now it’s time for the Senate to do the same. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 26, 2021

The Equality Act was the subject of an ugly episode recently, as QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene attacked and publicly slurred the trans daughter of Congresswoman Marie Newman (D-IL), then hung an anti-trans sign outside her office.

