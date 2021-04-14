‘I Think I’ve Answered Your Question!’ Psaki Shuts Down Reporter After Testy Anti-Abortion Exchange

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a reporter who continued to press after a contentious exchange over abortion rights.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, Psaki called on EWTN Washington Correspondent Owen Jensen, who was ready with a set of loaded questions on President Joe Biden’s reversal of former President Donald Trump’s policies on abortion.

“So today, as you all know, the Biden administration and HHS started the reversal of the Trump administration’s ban on abortion referrals at Title X family planning clinics,” Jensen said, and asked “So my first question, why does the Biden administration insist that pro-life Americans pay for abortions and violate their conscience?”

“Well, first, that’s not an accurate depiction of what happens. And I know we want to be accurate around here,” Psaki said, then patiently explained that the law expressly forbids Title X funds from being used “in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

“But we know there’s indirect subsidies, money is fungible, it can’t be traced, we know that, come on,” Jensen said, to which Psaki quickly replied “That is not how it works, that is the law.”

Psaki then broke down the rationale for the policy change, telling Jensen, “the reason why the president took these steps is because he believes that advancing equity for all, including people of color and others who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty inequality, can be helped by these actions.”

“And by focusing on advancing equity in the Title X program, we can create opportunities for the improvement of communities that have been historically underserved. Which benefits everyone. That’s how these fundings are used in communities,” Psaki said.

“You talk about equity, allow me to interrupt,” Jensen said, not actually interrupting, and asked “how is it equity, how is it fighting systemic racism when abortion, we well know, disproportionately affects minority children?”

“Again, funding cannot be used from this for abortion, but access to healthcare. Access to healthcare in communities that have been marginalized, underserved, adversely affected by persistent poverty is always going to be something the president fights for,” Psaki replied, ans as Jensen persisted, curtly told him “I think I’ve answered your question!”

Watch the clip above via C-Span.

