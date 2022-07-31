The momentary thaw in the icy relationship between the Democratic party and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is likely over. Despite reaching an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a reconciliation bill this week, Manchin now sure to incur the full wrath of his party — and the adulation of moderates — following his latest comments on the 2022 election.

In a stunning exchange on Sunday’s edition of Meet the Press, the West Virginia Senator — under pointed grilling from NBC’s Chuck Todd — refused to say that he wanted his own party to win the midterm elections.

“Do you hope Democrats keep control of the House and Senate?” Todd asked Manchin.

“I think people are sick and tired of politics, Chuck,” Manchin replied. “I really do. I think they’re sick and tired of Democrats and Republicans fighting and feuding and holding pieces of legislation hostage because they didn’t get what they wanted, or something or someone might get credit for something. Why don’t we start doing something for our country? Why don’t we just say, ‘This is good for America?’ I’ve always said the best politics is good government. Do something good, Chuck. But I’m not going to predict what’s going to happen.

Todd clarified that he did not want Manchin to look into a crystal ball, but rather express his own wishes for his party’s electoral fate in the fall.

“I’m not asking you to predict,” Todd said. He added, “What result do you want? Do you want the Democrats to keep control of the United States Senate and the House of Representatives?”

But Manchin, for a second time, twisted himself in knots to avoid the question.

“You know, I’m not making those choices or decisions on that,” the senator said. I’m going to work with whatever I have. I’ve always said that. I think the Democrats have great candidates that are running. They’re good people I’ve worked with. And I have a tremendous amount of respect and friendship with my Republican colleagues. So I can work on either side very easily.

Todd took one final shot at getting a response.

“You don’t care about the outcome this year of the election?” Todd asked.

“Whatever the voters choose,” Manchin said — dodging one more time. “I can’t decide what’s going to happen in Kansas or California or Texas. I really can’t. I’ve always taken the approach whoever you send me, that’s your representative and I respect them. And I respect the state for the people they send, and I give it my best to work with them, to do the best for my country. I don’t play the politics that way. I don’t like it that way. That’s not who I am.”

Similarly, Manchin also refused to commit to supporting President Joe Biden. In a separate interview Sunday with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, the senator waffled on his support for the commander in chief.

“If Biden is renominated by your party will you support him?” Karl asked.

“Everybody’s worried about the elections, that’s the problem,” Manchin said.

“This is a simple question,” Karl replied.”

“No,” Manchin shot back. “I’m not getting involved in that.”

“You can’t even rule out voting for a Republican for president,” Karl asked.

“I’m not getting into the 2024 election,” Manchin replied. “That’s all.”

Watch above, via NBC and ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com