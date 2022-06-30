WATCH: Just Three Minutes of Arizona Governor Republican Primary Debate Is Chock Full of Nuttery

“This’ll be a beauty here,” said moderator Ted Simons — as he prepared to ask the question he knew would set off a round of crazy among the four Republican candidates for Arizona governor.

At nearly the halfway point of Wednesday night’s debate, Simons asked Kari Lake — the Donald Trump-backed candidate who is currently the frontrunner in the race — about the 2020 election.

“You’ve called Joe Biden an illegitimate president,” Simons said. “What does that mean?

Lake responded with full-throated support for the evidence-free claim that the 2020 election was rigged.

“He lost the election and he shouldn’t be in the White House,” Lake said. “We had a corrupt election.”

The frontrunner then egged on her opponents to join her in crazytown.

“I’d actually like to ask everyone on this stage if they would agree that we had a corrupt, stolen election,” Lake said. “Raise your hand.”

Lake, Paola Tulliani-Zen, and Scott Neely all raised their hands. The fourth candidate, Karrin Taylor Robson also said she believes the 2020 elections “weren’t fair,” but still scolded Lake for the question.

“I’m not gonna play your stunt,” Robson said.

After a moment of crosstalk, Simons tried to inject some sanity into the proceedings.

“I want to know why you think that the election was rigged, stolen or whatever the phrase might be,” Simons said.

“Corrupt and stolen,” Lake replied. “I’ve looked at the evidence.”

Simons noted that the courts have not agreed that the evidence has pointed to the conclusion that the election was corrupt or stolen. Lake responded by touting her MAGA bona fides.

“There’s a reason that the people who want to see election integrity are endorsing me,” Lake said. “I just got the endorsement of Dinesh D’Souza. I’ve got the endorsement of all the America First people.”

The moderator tried one more time to reason with Lake.

“Kari, the governor, the attorney general, the speaker of the house, u.s. attorney general, none of these people agree,” Simons said. “The U.S. Attorney General William Barr — who says he would vote for Donald Trump again — he says that the 2000 Mules film shows nothing,” Simons added — referring to D’Souza’s widely debunked Big Lie documentary.

“Wow,” Lake said. “Have you seen it?”

“It doesn’t matter if I’ve seen it,” Simons said.

“Because it shows a lot,” Lake said. “It shows a lot.”

Watch above, via KAET.

