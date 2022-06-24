WATCH: Kari Lake is Fundraising Off Video of Her Treating a CNN Reporter Like Trash

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is fundraising off a video of her mistreating a CNN reporter.

The video, which Lake posted on Twitter on Thursday, shows Lake approaching CNN national correspondent Kyung Lah, who, in a friendly tone of voice, said, “Hi, Kari … nice to see you. Kyung Lah from CNN.”

Lake, who said hello to Lah when she said “Hi, Kari,” told Lah, “You don’t have a mask on anymore. What’s going on?”

“We’re outside,” replied Lah. “Do you have a minute to chat?”

“Well, we’re six feet apart,” said Lake.

“Do you have a minute to chat,” asked Lah.

In response, Lake disses CNN by bringing up its defunct and short-lived streaming service CNN+.

“Um, I’ll do an interview … as long as it airs on CNN+,” she said. “Does that still exist?”

“I didn’t think so because the people don’t like what you guys are peddling, which is propaganda,” added Lake. “Thank you.”

Lake proceeded to walk into a building.

In the tweet, Lake dunked on CNN.

“WATCH what happens when @CNN ambushes @KariLake outside of an event ,” she tweeted. “I’ll do an interview with you… as long as it airs on CNN+, does that still exist?”

The tweet includes a link to donate to her campaign.

WATCH what happens when @CNN ambushes @KariLake outside of an event 😂 “I’ll do an interview with you… as long as it airs on CNN+, does that still exist?” Help fuel our Movement! ⤵️

Visit: https://t.co/2OpN9naeZ6 pic.twitter.com/kDZr8TgHG0 — Kari Lake for AZ Governor (@KariLake) June 23, 2022

Despite rejecting CNN, Lake was interviewed by the network in October 2021.

Watch above, via Lake.

