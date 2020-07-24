WATCH: Kayleigh McEnany Tries to Pit Reporters Against Each Other at Briefing After She’s Called Out About Masks

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to end a contentious exchange with Reuters correspondent Jeff Mason by pitting Fox News’ John Decker against his colleague for command of the briefing floor.

During Friday’s White House press briefing, Mason fact-checked McEnany in real time over the now-infamous exchange in which President Donald Trump called Mason “politically correct” for refusing to remove his mask while asking a question.

After sparring with McEnany over the exchange, Mason tried to ask a follow-up question, but McEnany called on Decker.

“My question wasn’t on that last piece, I just want to clarify one thing, Kayleigh,” Mason said, as McEnany pointed to Decker and said “Yes, John.”

Decker apparently indicated a desire to let Cooper finish his question, because McEnany then said “Okay, John no longer has a question…”

“No I do, Kayleigh, I do,” Decker said, as Mason persisted. “I just don’t want to talk over… if you don’t mind, Jeff, maybe we can come back to you?”

“I would like to finish my question,” Mason said.

“Yeah, well, let me ask my question…” Decker began, as McEnany said “Yeah, but when everyone in the front row get 5 questions, people in the back row don’t even get the opportunity to ask questions.”

“But you’re not answering the question,” Mason said, as Decker launched into his question — likely because McEnany had made clear she would not engage Mason’s.

Mason was actually trying to ask his second question, and the press secretary can take questions from as many reporters as she likes, for as long as she likes. But by threatening to skip Decker, McEnany essentially forced him to bulldoze a colleague who had a legitimate follow-up question.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

