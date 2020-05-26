President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason wanted to be “politically correct’ by keeping his mask on while asking a question.

Mason wore a mask at the press conference for an event at the White House on protecting seniors, asking Trump about his retweet appearing to knock Joe Biden wearing a mask and his continued tweeting of Joe Scarborough conspiracy theories.

In response to the first half, Trump said, “Biden can wear a mask, but he was standing outside with his wife — perfect conditions, perfect weather. Inside they don’t wear masks. So I thought it was very unusual that he had one on, but that was fine, I wasn’t criticizing him at all.”

He asked Mason to repeat the second half of the question, asking him if he could take the mask off.

Mason opted to just speak louder instead, at which point the president actually remarked, “‘Cause you want to be politically correct.”

“No, sir, I just want to wear the mask,” Mason said.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

