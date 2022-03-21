WATCH: Ketanji Brown Jackson Gets Widespread Praise For Moving Tribute to Family and Country in Opening Statement

President Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson, delivered an opening statement on Monday that included a tribute to her family and to the United States.

If confirmed, Jackson would succeed Justice Stephen Breyer, whom she clerked for, and would be the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

In her statement, given after hours of opening statements from members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson said:

The first of my many blessings is the fact that I was born in this great nation a little over 50 years ago in September of 1970. Congress had enacted two Civil Rights acts in the decade before and like so many who had experienced lawful racial segregation first hand, my parents, Johnny and Ellery Brown left Miami, Florida and moved to Washington, D.C. to experience new freedom. When I was born here in Washington, my parents were public school teachers. To express both pride in their heritage and hope for the future, they gave me an African name, Ketanji. They were told it means lovely one. My parents taught me that unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clearer. So that if I worked hard and I believed in myself in America, I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be. Like so many families in this country, they worked long hours and sacrificed to provide their children every opportunity to reach their God-given potential. My parents have been married for almost 54 years and they’re here with me today. I cannot possibly thank them enough for everything that they have done for me. I love you, mom and dad.

Twitter users were touched by Jackson’s opening statement.

I oppose her nomination, but that was a very nice opening, with affecting tributes to her family and mentors and repeated patriotic notes — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) March 21, 2022

the genuine pride of her loved ones and mentors was so evident https://t.co/fVV66gSvHC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 21, 2022

I think this picture makes me most happy. There is a *generational* struggle that is advanced in these moments. https://t.co/cGU3S3MsdJ — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) March 21, 2022

.@LinseyDavis on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s opening statement: “There are some who are lamenting that it took 233 years to get to the first Black female nominee, but at the same time, there’s this overwhelming feeling of celebration.”https://t.co/KDN1402Ivw pic.twitter.com/reNRiJqhR9 — ABC News (@ABC) March 21, 2022

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson just finished her opening statement. It was an authentic and moving introduction. She lived up to her reputation as an engaging and modest person despite her extraordinary career… — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) March 21, 2022

Notable: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson takes a moment in her opening statement to thank God. Her confirmation has never been in doubt, but that should seal it. However, she has to answer questions about her questionable record on race, police, sex offenders, CRT, BLM, and much more — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 21, 2022

Thoughtful, uplifting opening statement by Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson. She thanked her family, friends and mentors, adding: “I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free.” AMEN.#ConfirmJudgeJackson — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) March 21, 2022

Watch above, via Fox News.

