Trump PAC Has More Cash on Hand Than National Democrats and Republicans Combined

Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee, or PAC, has more cash on hand than the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee combined.

Ahead of the 2022 midterms in November, according to New York Times reporter Ken Vogel, citing reports from the Federal Election Commission, Save America PAC has $110.4 million, while the Democratic National Committee has $52.9 million and the Republican National Committee has $45.5 million.

The RNC and DNC’s figures combined make $98.4 million, which is $12 million less than Trump’s PAC.

Trump’s massive war chest will undoubtedly make him a key figure in the 2022 election, especially as PAC’s are most commonly used to support like-minded candidates. A PAC also allows a candidate to spend campaign funds on personal expenses.

The RNC reportedly agreed in December to pay $1.6 million of Trump’s legal fees in New York, a move that raised eyebrows as Trump continues to outraise the group.

