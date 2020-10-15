WATCH: Rachel Maddow and Kamala Harris Have Big Laugh About That Fly on Pence’s Head

Vice Presidential nominee and California Senator Kamala Harris shared a good laugh with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow over the now-famous fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the debate.

On Wednesday night’s edition of The Rachel Maddow Show, the host wrapped up her exclusive interview with Senator Harris by addressing the 400 lb. insect in the room: the fly that landed on Pence’s head during the vice-presidential debate and stayed there for two full minutes, rocketing to instant social media stardom.

“I know I said that was the last question but I lied,” Maddow said, and added, “But I just realized that I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you, before I let you go, if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head at the time during the debate?”

As Harris dissolved into laughter, Maddow continued “or if that was something that only, we could see at home, could you see it sitting next to him?”

Harris silently nodded with a look that aptly conveyed the surreality of that situation, eliciting more peals of laughter from Maddow.

“Did you have feelings about like, did you have the instinct to,” Maddow said, making a fly-swatting motion.

Through unrestrained laughter, Sen. Harris tried to extract herself with a pun.

“You know, Rachel, I think that it’s important that we kind of find a way, all of us, to move on and, you know, kind of a fly away from this subject onto something else. Yeah.”

A still-laughing Maddow said “Senator Harris, you are very kind, and let’s just spare a thought right now for the people have to write closed captions for this portion of the interview and for those who have to transcribe it because they’re going to have no idea how to convey what we just communicated.”

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

