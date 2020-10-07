comScore

WATCH LIVE: VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

WATCH: Fly Lands on Mike Pence’s Head and Stays There for a LONG Time During Debate

By Tommy ChristopherOct 7th, 2020, 10:31 pm

Vice President Mike Pence had an unexpected visitor during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate when a fly landed on his head and stayed there for an absurdly long time. A star was born.

The first presidential debate may have seemed like The Lord of the Flies, but it was the more sedate VP debate between Pence and Senator Kamala Harris that actually featured an appearance by one of the winged pests.

As Pence responded to a question about police killings, a fly rook up conspicuous residence on top of his head, and hung around for a solid two minutes. Social media erupted over the tiny guest star some in ways most unkind.

Former Vice President Joe Biden even got in on the fun, posting a “FlyWillVote” URL that redirects to a voter registration site:

Somewhere, Jeff Goldblum is smiling.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: