WATCH: Fly Lands on Mike Pence’s Head and Stays There for a LONG Time During Debate

Vice President Mike Pence had an unexpected visitor during Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate when a fly landed on his head and stayed there for an absurdly long time. A star was born.

The first presidential debate may have seemed like The Lord of the Flies, but it was the more sedate VP debate between Pence and Senator Kamala Harris that actually featured an appearance by one of the winged pests.

As Pence responded to a question about police killings, a fly rook up conspicuous residence on top of his head, and hung around for a solid two minutes. Social media erupted over the tiny guest star some in ways most unkind.

That fly on Pence’s head is a metaphor — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) October 8, 2020

I know y’all see that fly on Mike Pence’s head. Makes sense since flies are attracted to shit. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence's head was the perfect symbol of the moral and spiritual rot eating away at Pence's core as he offered those smarmy apologetics for Trump's racism and active encouragement of white supremacy. — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 8, 2020

The fly on Pence's head just tested positive for COVID ☹️ #VPDebate #ScreamHere — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) October 8, 2020

EWWWWWWWWW that fly has Mike Pence on his stomach. #VPDebate — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) October 8, 2020

Pence got absolutely dominated by this fly pic.twitter.com/U6tHMF0isC — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 8, 2020

My debate ranking:

1. Senator Harris.

2. The fly.

3. Vice President Pence. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 8, 2020

That fly on VP Pence’s head right now #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/S5HIvgVvRC — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) October 8, 2020

Note that the fly respected the time limits more than Pence did. https://t.co/nGgOgaZvkh — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 8, 2020

Hey waiter! I’ll have the soup. Mike Pence will have some shit for his fly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Dude Jeff Goldblum will photobomb literally anyone. #VPDebate. pic.twitter.com/YLn34DJXkI — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 8, 2020

That fly is Mike Pence’s only black friend pic.twitter.com/bxWuZM3qT7 — Subhah (@Subhah) October 8, 2020

That fly smelled bullshit so it landed right on Pence’s head. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/Yxc1owTxQJ — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 8, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden even got in on the fun, posting a “FlyWillVote” URL that redirects to a voter registration site:

Hey waiter! I’ll have the soup. Mike Pence will have some shit for his fly. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 8, 2020

Somewhere, Jeff Goldblum is smiling.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]