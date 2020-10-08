comScore

Twitter Goes Nuts For The Fly on Pence’s Head During VP Debate, #Flygate a Top Trending Topic

By Tommy ChristopherOct 8th, 2020, 7:55 am

Vice President Mike Pence — and much of what happened at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate — were overshadowed when a fly landed on the VP’s head and stayed there for a comically long time. The Fly and #Flygate were launched into instant social media stardom.

It didn’t take long for the buzz to build over Pence’s guest, as journalists gave a breathless and uncomfortable blow-by-blow during the tense two minutes the fly perched on the VP’s noggin.

It didn’t take long for the quips and memes to fly, and the #Flygate hashtag to take off like a… well, a fly who’s tired of waiting for the vice president of the United States to notice him.

Former Vice President Joe Biden got props for some expert fly-trolling, as well.

Watch The Fly’s full moment in the spotlight above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: