Twitter Goes Nuts For The Fly on Pence’s Head During VP Debate, #Flygate a Top Trending Topic
Vice President Mike Pence — and much of what happened at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate — were overshadowed when a fly landed on the VP’s head and stayed there for a comically long time. The Fly and #Flygate were launched into instant social media stardom.
It didn’t take long for the buzz to build over Pence’s guest, as journalists gave a breathless and uncomfortable blow-by-blow during the tense two minutes the fly perched on the VP’s noggin.
A black fly or bug of some sort has landed on the vice president’s snow-white hair
— Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) October 8, 2020
That fly really isn’t budging, is it? https://t.co/b4E98RM9cp
— Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 8, 2020
Yes https://t.co/BefBd5Zy5S pic.twitter.com/PNUBgpVnGY
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) October 8, 2020
It’s IN the hair now. Look: pic.twitter.com/PYRWBss6hp
— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 8, 2020
Omg it’s still there.
— Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 8, 2020
Update: The fly is gone. https://t.co/czooTBX1Re
— Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 8, 2020
very briefly on the edge of my seat the entire time the fly was on his head
— Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) October 8, 2020
It didn’t take long for the quips and memes to fly, and the #Flygate hashtag to take off like a… well, a fly who’s tired of waiting for the vice president of the United States to notice him.
Cutting the mics would be nice… but the debate moderators really need a lie swatter.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2020
WOW CAN’T BELIEVE I SCORED THIS EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/LolqSpV3tV
— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 8, 2020
The fly is free and now getting a COVID test
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
Gayle King: “it was very telling that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head when he was denying America’s systemic racism. The fly was like ‘say whaaat?’” 😳
— Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020
#KamalaWonTheDebate and Mike Pence lost it so bad, that even a woman who thinks blackface is ok and there’s a war on Christmas just tweeted a joke about #Flygate. pic.twitter.com/pnysLrwmya
— Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 8, 2020
Pence not looking too hot #flygate #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/FS8RxHCF2L
— Dean Nye (@Dean_Nye) October 8, 2020
Pretty fly for a white guy with pinkeye 😂😂😂 #GiveItToMeBaby #flygate #pinkeyepence #VPDebate https://t.co/gnY0xevFHQ
— The Terror of Dublin🎃#WearAMask😷#BidenHarris2020 (@taradublinrocks) October 8, 2020
WHY ARE Y’ALL LIKE THIS?!? #flygate pic.twitter.com/6v4HQnoHCL
— Christina Watkins (@CWatkinsWDSU) October 8, 2020
In the end, Pence will only say that black flies matter.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020
He consistently went over his allotted time, ignored questions he didn’t like while asking questions of his own, condescendingly “Pencesplained” so a woman could understand, tried to defend the indefensible & still, a fly got all the headlines! 🪰🤣 https://t.co/GyDb5TLSwx
— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2020
Back to substance, folks. Please.
I think we can all agree that, with the tough questions, Pence wasn’t very good on the fly.
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020
Dear Mike Pence: This is how you handle a fly pic.twitter.com/MatKBQFXSl
— MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) October 8, 2020
The fly spent 2 MINUTES on Mike Pence. It changed its voter registration to Mike Pence’s head. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6uQvLqU2za
— A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 8, 2020
Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly
— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020
The fly spent longer on Pence’s head than Pence spent on the pandemic
— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 8, 2020
just had an idea to make a humorous account for the fly that landed on pence’s head. should be good. i’m going to go to sleep, and probably set it up sometime tomorrow.
— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 8, 2020
😂Who did this? #TheFly #TheFlyOnPence #flygate 🪰 pic.twitter.com/Ua9hti3aFO
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 8, 2020
Translation, for people Pence’s age: “Gosh, that Vincent Price will do anything to get into the papers!”
— Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 8, 2020
Glitch in the Matrix. #VPDebate pic.twitter.com/C8cmB2XapM
— Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) October 8, 2020
To be a fly on Mike Pence’s head for this debate
— Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) October 8, 2020
has anyone made a fly joke yet?
— Colby Hall (@colbyhall) October 8, 2020
Former Vice President Joe Biden got props for some expert fly-trolling, as well.
Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020
The #VPDebate just ended and you can buy a “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” from the Biden website pic.twitter.com/AeJR5UVBkf
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2020
the fact that they had this ready so quickly shows that the biden campaign was clearly coordinating with the fly pic.twitter.com/OZi0ODtjUp
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 8, 2020
Watch The Fly’s full moment in the spotlight above via MSNBC.
