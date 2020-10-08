Twitter Goes Nuts For The Fly on Pence’s Head During VP Debate, #Flygate a Top Trending Topic

Vice President Mike Pence — and much of what happened at Wednesday night’s vice-presidential debate — were overshadowed when a fly landed on the VP’s head and stayed there for a comically long time. The Fly and #Flygate were launched into instant social media stardom.

It didn’t take long for the buzz to build over Pence’s guest, as journalists gave a breathless and uncomfortable blow-by-blow during the tense two minutes the fly perched on the VP’s noggin.

A black fly or bug of some sort has landed on the vice president’s snow-white hair — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) October 8, 2020

That fly really isn’t budging, is it? https://t.co/b4E98RM9cp — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) October 8, 2020

It’s IN the hair now. Look: pic.twitter.com/PYRWBss6hp — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) October 8, 2020

Omg it’s still there. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) October 8, 2020

Update: The fly is gone. https://t.co/czooTBX1Re — Gabby Orr (@GabbyOrr_) October 8, 2020

very briefly on the edge of my seat the entire time the fly was on his head — Rosie Gray (@RosieGray) October 8, 2020

It didn’t take long for the quips and memes to fly, and the #Flygate hashtag to take off like a… well, a fly who’s tired of waiting for the vice president of the United States to notice him.

Cutting the mics would be nice… but the debate moderators really need a lie swatter. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 8, 2020

WOW CAN’T BELIEVE I SCORED THIS EXCLUSIVE https://t.co/LolqSpV3tV — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 8, 2020

The fly is free and now getting a COVID test — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

Gayle King: “it was very telling that a fly landed on Mike Pence’s head when he was denying America’s systemic racism. The fly was like ‘say whaaat?’” 😳 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 8, 2020

#KamalaWonTheDebate and Mike Pence lost it so bad, that even a woman who thinks blackface is ok and there’s a war on Christmas just tweeted a joke about #Flygate. pic.twitter.com/pnysLrwmya — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) October 8, 2020

In the end, Pence will only say that black flies matter. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

He consistently went over his allotted time, ignored questions he didn’t like while asking questions of his own, condescendingly “Pencesplained” so a woman could understand, tried to defend the indefensible & still, a fly got all the headlines! 🪰🤣 https://t.co/GyDb5TLSwx — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) October 8, 2020

Back to substance, folks. Please. I think we can all agree that, with the tough questions, Pence wasn’t very good on the fly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 8, 2020

Dear Mike Pence: This is how you handle a fly pic.twitter.com/MatKBQFXSl — MuslimMarine (@mansoortshams) October 8, 2020

The fly spent 2 MINUTES on Mike Pence. It changed its voter registration to Mike Pence’s head. #LateShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/6uQvLqU2za — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) October 8, 2020

Pence apologizing to Mother right now for getting to 3rd base with the fly — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 8, 2020

The fly spent longer on Pence’s head than Pence spent on the pandemic — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 8, 2020

just had an idea to make a humorous account for the fly that landed on pence’s head. should be good. i’m going to go to sleep, and probably set it up sometime tomorrow. — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) October 8, 2020

Translation, for people Pence’s age: “Gosh, that Vincent Price will do anything to get into the papers!” — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 8, 2020

To be a fly on Mike Pence’s head for this debate — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) October 8, 2020

has anyone made a fly joke yet? — Colby Hall (@colbyhall) October 8, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden got props for some expert fly-trolling, as well.

Pitch in $5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 8, 2020

The #VPDebate just ended and you can buy a “Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter” from the Biden website pic.twitter.com/AeJR5UVBkf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 8, 2020

the fact that they had this ready so quickly shows that the biden campaign was clearly coordinating with the fly pic.twitter.com/OZi0ODtjUp — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 8, 2020

Watch The Fly’s full moment in the spotlight above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]