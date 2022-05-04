WATCH: Reporter Confronts ‘Pro-Life’ GOP Candidate Over Arrest for Assaulting His Then-Pregnant Wife in Stunning Interview

Journalist Kyle Clark confronted avowed “pro-life without exceptions” Republican Greg Lopez over his arrest record for assaulting his then-pregnant wife.

The Colorado gubernatorial candidate sat for an interview on 9News Denver’s Next with Kyle Clark, and quickly found himself facing an intense grilling.

At issue: a 1993 incident in which Lopez “was accused of pushing his wife, who was six months pregnant, to the floor and kicking her after she hit him on the top of his head. The Denver Post reported in 1994 that both Lopez and his wife pleaded guilty to a single charge of harassment.”

Clark pegged his questions to the draft Supreme Court decision that was leaked to Politico Monday night that would overturn the federal right to abortion if it goes into effect. After Lopez said he would definitely sign an abortion ban if elected, Clark asked about the assault, and drew a connection with Lopez’s abortion stance:

KYLE CLARK: You are pro-life without exceptions for rape and incest and life or health of the mother. Additionally, in 1993, you were arrested for violently assaulting your then-pregnant wife. Some people might see those two things at odds, but they both involve you exerting control over a woman’s body. Is that what Coloradans want from their governor? GREG LOPEZ: Well, first of all, it wasn’t a violent situation. If you look, you know, if you go back and look… KYLE CLARK: You were arrested for assault. GREG LOPEZ: We were both arrested for assault. Both of us. KYLE CLARK: And one of you was pregnant. So, again, the question is, do Coloradans want somebody who has a history, both in word and in physical action… GREG LOPEZ: Let me tell you this Kyle… KYLE CLARK: …of controlling the bodies of women? GREG LOPEZ: Here’s the thing. There’s only been one perfect man that’s ever walked this earth, and we nailed him to the cross. I’m not a perfect man. I’ve made my mistakes, but I’ve learned from them. And I think most people learn from their mistakes. And I think really that’s what people want to hear. KYLE CLARK: You don’t see it as an issue of control over women’s bodies. GREG LOPEZ: No, I do not. I don’t understand how you could you connect those things.

Watch above via 9News Denver.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com