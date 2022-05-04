President Joe Biden spoke from the White House on Wednesday to address the state of the U.S. economy and his administration’s efforts to bring down the rampant inflation plaguing the country, but ended with a harsh attack on his Republican opponents on the issue of abortion and the right to privacy.

Biden took questions from reporters at the end of his remarks and after answering a question about Europe Union sanctions against Russia, the president weighed in on the recently leaked draft decision from the Supreme Court that signals the end of Roe v. Wade.

“As I said when I was getting on the plane to go down to Alabama, this is about a lot more than abortion,” Biden noted. “I hadn’t read the whole opinion at that time. But this reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork.”

“Bork believed the only reason you had any inherent rights is because the government gave them to you. If you look back at the opening comments, when I was questioning Bork as the chairman, I said I believe I had the rights that I have not because the government gave them to me, which you believe, but because I’m just a child of God. I exist,” Biden continued, referencing his time as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“So the idea that somehow there is an inherent right that there is no right of privacy, that there is no right, and remember the debate, you don’t remember, but we had a debate about Griswold vs. Connecticut,” Biden continued, echoing his remarks from Tuesday.

“There had been a law saying a married couple could not purchase birth control in the privacy of their own bedroom and use it, well, that got struck down. Griswold was thought to be a bad decision by Bork and my guess is the guy’s on the supreme court now,” he continued.

“What happens if you have a state that changes the law saying that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that legit under the way the decision is written?” Asked Biden rhetorically.

“What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history. In recent American history,” Biden concluded before walking away from the podium and ending the Q&A.

