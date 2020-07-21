WATCH: Reporter Screams ‘Hey Kayleigh, Put on a Mask!’ at White House Briefing

Playboy magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem punctuated press secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s briefing by screaming at her to “put on a mask!” as she exited the podium.

McEnany held a briefing Tuesday afternoon, hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s first coronavirus briefing since April, and was repeatedly pressed about Trump’s belated support for the wearing of masks to prevent the virus, after months of mocking those who wore masks and refusing to wear one himself.

McEnany continued to insist that Trump has been “consistent” in supporting masks, but as McEnany left the podium, Karem delivered one of his trademark shouted call-outs.

“Hey Kayleigh, put on a mask!” he screamed, as other reporters also tried to squeeze in a last question.

Minutes later, Karem tweeted the entreaty, and confirmed that he was the one who shouted it.

Yes. It was. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 21, 2020

Trump tweeted a photo of himself wearing a mask — the first time he has willingly been photographed doing so in public — just hours after Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace recommended that Trump “press further than he has in the past on the idea that it’s good to wear a mask.”

The podium in the Brady Briefing Room is about six feet away from the rows of seats that reporters occupy, and sits on an elevated platform.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

