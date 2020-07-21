CNN’s John Berman mocked Republicans on Tuesday by saying their praise for President Donald Trump finally wearing a mask is like an adult praising a small child for learning how to use the toilet.

As CNN New Day talked about the upcoming return of White House coronavirus briefings, Berman snarked at the fawning amounts of praise members of the GOP offered to the president for his pandemic leadership. He compared this to the kind of positive reinforcement someone would give to a pet or a baby, and then Berman warned co-host Alisyn Camerota “you’re not going to like” what he was going to say next.

“You know what that made me think of? That made me think of the viral video from Corey Lewandowski basically praising a kid for learning how to potty train,” Berman said.

Camerota muttered “oh, god” as Berman then rolled a tape of Trump’s former campaign manager literally saying “congratulations and you’re doing a great job with your poopies!”

“Honest to God, that’s what it feels like!” Berman continued afterwards. “Republicans saying, ‘Good job, Mr. President, you’re wearing a mask! Good job sitting on the toilet.’”

I bet you’re wondering, how did that Lewandowski video possibly come into existence? Well, Lewandoswki used to make customized messages for the celebrity video app Cameo, and one day, he was pranked into creating that video for someone who posed as a father potty training his son.

Watch above, via CNN.

