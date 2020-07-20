President Donald Trump announced that he is going to return to the podium for coronavirus briefings starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Speaking with the press pool in the Oval Office Monday morning, the president cited “record ratings” and “big flareups” of the virus in Texas and Florida as reasons he’s bringing back the briefing.

“We had very successful briefings,” Trump said. “I was doing them and we had a lot of people watching — record numbers watching in the history of cable television, television, there’s never been anything like it.”

He added, “We have had this big flareup in Florida, Texas, couple of other places.”

The president said that the focus of the briefings would largely be to provide updates on potential therapeutics and vaccines. He also said that press secretary Kayleigh McEnany will continue speaking to White House correspondents — usually during the morning.

The announcement from Trump follows comments last week from White House counselor Kellyanne Conway — who called for the president to get back in the briefing room.

“His approval rating was higher when he was at the podium,” Conway said. She added, “I think people want to hear from the President of the United States.”

Trump’s approval ratings slide, however, began while he was still giving daily briefings. The sessions were widely derided — with Trump criticized for heaping praise upon himself, and spreading dangerous misinformation such as his suggestion that people should be injected with disinfectant to kill the virus.

