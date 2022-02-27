ABC’s George Stephanopoulos confronted White House press secretary Jen Psaki with a new poll finding that a majority of Americans don’t believe President Joe Biden has the “mental sharpness” to be an effective leader.

During Sunday’s edition of This Week on ABC, Stephanopoulos invoked the new survey — which was conducted by ABC and the Washington Post. On top of Biden hitting an all-time low of 37 percent job approval, the poll said that 54 percent believe the president lacks the “mental sharpness” to govern effectively.

The ABC anchor asked Psaki plans to use Tuesday night’s State of the Union address to shift that perception.

“The president is approaching his State of the Union in a pretty difficult political position right now, 37 percent approval rating, Democrats trailing badly in the midterm polling,” Stephanopoulos said. “A majority in our recent poll out this morning even question the president’s mental capacity. How is he going to turn that around on Tuesday night? And how much has his State of the Union been changed by this war in Ukraine?”

Psaki did not respond to the statistic about Biden’s mental capacity — opting instead to offer a more broad defense of his leadership and a preview of Tuesday night’s address.

“You know, George, from covering State of the Unions for some time, that it is about delivering a message to the public at a moment in time,” Psaki said. And if you look back when President Obama gave his first State of the Union, it was during the worst financial crisis in a generation. When President Bush gave his first State of the Union, it was shortly after 9/11.

“Leaders lead during crises. That’s exactly what President Biden is doing. He’ll speak to that, but he’s also going to speak about his optimism about what’s ahead and what we all have to look forward to.”

