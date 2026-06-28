Tomi Lahren Rips Trump’s DHS Secretary Over Haitians, Warns Republican Voters Will ‘Stay Home’ for Midterms

Fox News anchor Tomi Lahren warned MAGA voters will “stay home” during the midterms because they are not getting the mass deportations and voter ID laws that they want from Republicans.

Lahren shared her two cents on X on Sunday, in response to a clip of DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin being interviewed on CNN earlier in the day.

Jake Tapper asked Mullin if 350,000 Haitians who are in the U.S. under Temporary Protected Status will be deported. Mullin said those Haitians have a “couple choices”— “they can try to apply for a Permanent Residence here, they can apply for a temporary visa if they choose to, or they can choose to go back. And if they wanna go back, we’ll help them with that.”

Lahren didn’t love that answer.

“So no voter ID and now mass deportations aren’t happening either. Why do we elect Republicans?” Lahren said.

She posted about it while the program she co-hosts — The Big Weekend Show — was in a commercial break. Lahren was obviously referring to Senate Republicans failing to push through the SAVE America Act, which would require ID and proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections; it would also end mail-in ballots except for illness, disability, military or travel.

President Donald Trump has insisted Republican lawmakers get the legislation approved ahead of the 2026 midterms. If they don’t, Lahren said a ton of Republicans could opt to skip voting.

“Don’t be surprised when conservatives stay home in November,” she said. “I’m not advocating for it but I won’t be surprised.”

Her remarks not only followed Mullin’s interview on CNN, but also came a few days after Trump canceled signing a housing bill at the last minute. The president said he ditched the signing because the SAVE America Act had not been passed yet.

“Today’s Housing News Conference and Signing is hereby cancelled until such time as we pass the desperately needed SAVE AMERICA ACT, which I consider to be a National Emergency. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DJT,” the president wrote on Truth Social last Wednesday.

About an hour after Lahren’s post, Trump shared a Breitbart article on Truth Social where Mullin bragged 2026 deportations will go “well past what we did in ’25.”

Watch part of Mullin’s interview above.

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