President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Iran has “REQUESTED A MEETING” amid tense relations between the U.S. and the Islamic regime.

Taking to Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump posted: “IRAN HAS REQUESTED A MEETING.”

He added: “IT WILL TAKE PLACE TOMORROW IN DOHA!”

The ceasefire deal all but crumbled on Friday as Trump confirmed that Iran shot “at least” for drones at ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz in what he called a “foolish violation.”

On Sunday, the U.S. and Iran agreed to stop attacking each other once again, according to Axios’s Barak Ravid.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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