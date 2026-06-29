‘Knock it Off!’ Steve Bannon Buries Kash Patel, Says ‘Nobody Believes’ His Crime Stats

MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon took a swing at his close friend, FBI Director Kash Patel, on Monday, demanding he order “deep state” perp walks for people like Democratic donor George Soros, and stop reporting crime statistics that “nobody believes.”

“The reason the country’s in the shape it’s in is because of these radicals, Marxist jihadis who want to destroy this country,” Bannon said. “Soros has put in, what, $100 million in this midterm already? He and that freak son of his.”

Bannon continued:

Why he’s not been perp walked somewhere, I don’t know. People have other things, have more important things to do, more important things. We need a sense of urgency in the Justice Department! We need a sense of urgency in the FBI, and, Kash [Patel], I love you, brother, but I don’t want to hear any more statistics about how crime’s coming down, crime’s coming down, all that. We want to see perp walks of the Deep State! We want to see perp walks of who stole 2020. We want to see — get on with it, while we can still get on with it. Nobody believes the crime statistics, anyway. I’m sorry, they still don’t feel comfortable walking down a street in Memphis, these other places, unless they see the National Guard that President Trump will put in. So, knock it off! No more stats. I don’t want to hear any more crime stats. I want to see perp walks, I want to see the Soroses perp-walked. That’s what we want to see. Perp walk George Soros, all good.

Bannon added that crime stats are “not going to move the needle. It’s not going to matter in any voting.”

“Let’s have some urgency! Let’s light a fire,” he continued. “Where is the task force? Show me the foreign interference? It’s there, it’s in the files. You got the documents, let’s get it out, and then you pass SAVE America and sign an executive order. Let’s do it all.”

BANNON: Kash, I love you, brother, but I don’t want to hear any more crime statistics. Nobody believes them anyway. I’m sorry. Knock it off. No more stats. I want to see perp walks of the Deep State. I want to see the Soroses perp walked. Then you can give me crime stats. pic.twitter.com/LLznIuHwWX — Grace Chong, MBI (@gc22gc) June 29, 2026

Watch the clip above via WarRoom.

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