‘Oh My God! OUCH!’ Mika Laughs Out Loud at Fox News Over Trump Crowd Size Reporting

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski mocked Fox News hosts over their reporting on President Donald Trump’s “Great American State Fair” crowd sizes, laughing out loud at a clip and exclaiming “OUCH!”

The president spoke at Wednesday night’s Trump-backed Freedom 250 “Great American State Fair” event, the culmination of a debacle that saw a slew of artists dropping out over the event’s ties to Trump.

And while Trump has bragged about the event, the reality has been quite different. Crowds have been small and Confederate Flag displays have sparked anger.

On Monday morning’s edition of MS NOW’s Morning Joe, Brzezinski roasted the fair and couldn’t contain a laugh at the way Fox News presented it in one clip:

MS NOW’S MIKA BRZEZINSKI: President Trump is touting crowd size at the American State Fair, claiming at least 45,000 people attended his speech, kicking off America’s 250th anniversary festivities in Washington, D.C. But reports from the ground tell a different story. NBC News puts the crowd closer to a thousand people, writing, quote, “Based on,” there you go, estimates by our team on the ground, “Nowhere near 45,000 people were present.”. The Washington Post reports, quote, “The crowd thinly covered an area about the length of the National Museum of American History, smaller than some more outdoor movie screenings.”. And the New Republic writes, quote “Dozens of attendees Wednesday were seen flocking toward the exits in the middle of Trump’s address, which was meant to kickstart the two-week event.” Despite the paltry crowd size, one news station insisted that there were more people attending that event than met the eye. Take a look. FOX NEWS ANCHOR KEVIN CORKE: And sometimes the pictures really don’t tell the full story because if you look behind us you see, okay there are a couple hundred people back there. But the truth is when you make your way over here and you’re in this wa–, you’re a wash of people. MS NOW’S MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Oh my God! (LAUGHS) OUCH! Okay, so if you can see what’s going on right behind me, big open grassy area. Conservative commentator Jonah Goldberg responded to that, writing, quote, “If only they had employees who knew how to operate cameras that could capture these images he describes.”. Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! Let’s bring in presidential historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Jon Meacham. OK, aside from gaslighting about crowd size, which really we’ve seen before, and it ultimately is never really that big. It’s very small.

Watch above via MS NOW’s Morning Joe.

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