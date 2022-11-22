WATCH: Tourist Jeered and Doused With Water After Climbing Ancient Mayan Temple in Mexico

A tourist at Chichen Itza archaeological site in Mexico faced unhappy locals and fellow tourists after she scaled the 82-foot tall temple in Yucatan, Mexico known as the Pyramid of Kukulkán.

Over the weekend, video began to circulate from TikTok and Twitter showing a young woman in a dark blue shirt descending the ancient monument to a crowd of angry onlookers.

According to the Daily Mail, climbing the monument has been prohibited since 2008 after years of tourism began to show damage to the pyramid.

A worker at the site appeared to climb after the woman and accompany her down the 91 steps.

Once on the ground, the woman was met with a mob of unhappy people, jeering, throwing water bottles, and even attempting to rip off her sun hat.

The Chichen Itza archaeological site is one of the most visited sites in Mexico and is of great importance to the Mayan culture and history.

The tourist was led away by what appeared to be the group she was there with, alongside staff from the site.

Another angle of the incident was shared by Fernando Salvador on Twitter. The woman can be seen shielding herself from the water thrown by various other tourists.

Logran bajar a Mujer que se subió a la Piramide en Chichen-Itza obstruyendo la ley, es detenida y la abuchean😱. pic.twitter.com/g0Cxoc9Q9V — Fernando Salvador (@ferchavagil) November 21, 2022

This is not the first time tourists have crossed over the rope barrier and climbed the ancient pyramid.

According to Yucatan Magazine, back in January 2021 another female tourist was met with the same response when she climbed the Pyramid of Kukulkán.

The woman explained that she had climbed the pyramid as part of a promise to her deceased husband, whose ashes she claimed to be carrying. According to unverified sources on social media, the woman managed to sprinkle his remains atop the pyramid.

The woman from the January 2021 incident was detained by security and faced charges for trespassing.

