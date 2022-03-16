WATCH: Troll Hijacks Texas City Council Meeting to Rap About Ukraine: ‘Put a Bullet in Putin’s Brain’

Social media troll Alex Stein put on a pro-Ukraine, anti-Russia freestyle show during a city council meeting in Plano, Texas, on Tuesday.

The popular Instagram user, whose handle is @conspircycastle, called for a bullet to be put in the head of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As civic leaders in the Dallas suburb discussed routine business, Stein took the floor, played a beat from his mobile phone, and let it rip.

“Hello council, my name is Prime Time 99 Alex Stein, and I have a little presentation for you today, I have a little audio accompaniment,” Stein said at the meeting. “I hope you guys like my flavor.”

Yo…they WILDING at the Plano, Tx city council meeting. lmaoooo “Gas prices way too high/Vladimir needs to die.” ( 📹: https://t.co/Xfl4AsApIj) pic.twitter.com/YxrbtE9q2g — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) March 16, 2022

He began, “Gas prices are way too high, Putin’s got to die, put a bullet in Putin’s head. Yeah, that’s what I said.”

“Putin is a bad racist, put him in the ground, white or brown when I’m in Plano town,” he continued. “Zelensky, is a VIP, Ukraine and I go insane. Put a bullet in Putin’s brain. You know that is the plan. I’m a Zelensky stan.”

Stein managed to rhyme “hand sanitizer” with “Pfizer” before he again called for the death of Putin.

“Do it for Ukraine, before I go insane,” he rhymed.

Following the performance, Stein said calmly, “I just want to say, I love you, we need to take out Vladimir Putin like Lindsey Graham said.”

Graham has called for Putin’s assassination twice in recent weeks.

Plano’s city council did not issue a comment about the performance, and councilors did not appear impressed by Stein’s antics.

The social media troll gets his kicks by hijacking routine meetings, and then playing videos of it for his followers.

