President Donald Trump completed his 180 degree turn on the issue of background checks when he called bipartisan legislation a “slippery slope” just 11 days after telling reporters he did not agree with the National Rifle Association’s “slippery slope” argument.

Trump answered questions during a photo op with President Klaus Iohannis of Romania on Tuesday afternoon, and was asked about signals that he’s backtracking on his calls for “strong background check” legislation that he made in the wake of the El Paso and Dayton mass shootings.

Trump was asked whether he would support bipartisan legislation that has passed the House, and said “I’m not going to get into that, but we are in very meaningful discussions with the Democrats,” but then attacked Democrats as “weak on the Second Amendment, and we have to be careful of that.”

“The Democrats would, I believe, I think they would give up the Second Amendment, and the people that, a lot of the people that put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment, and I am also,” Trump continued, adding, “And we have to be very careful about that, you know, they call it the slippery slope. And all of a sudden everything is taken away, we’re not going to let that happen.”

But less than two weeks ago, Trump explicitly rejected that exact premise, and even identified it as a National Rifle Association talking point.

During a press gaggle on the South Lawn of the White House on August 9, Trump told reporter “I think, in the end, Wayne and the NRA will either be there or maybe will be a little bit more neutral” on the issue of background checks.

He added that he understood the NRA’s “very tough stance on everything,” explaining “You know, it’s a slippery slope. They think you approve one thing, and that leads to a lot of bad things.”

“I don’t agree with that,” he continued, adding, “I think we can do meaningful — very meaningful background checks. I want to see it happen.”

